Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi for saying ‘all Modis are thieves’

By: | Updated: April 19, 2019 12:18 PM

The message from Lalit Modi comes days after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Dehradun wondered why all thieves have the 'Modi' surname.

The message from Lalit Modi comes days after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Dehradun wondered why all thieves have the 'Modi' surname.

Former IPL chief and economic offender Lalit Modi has threatened to drag Congress president Rahul Gandhi to court for saying ‘all Modis are chors’. In a tweet put out today, Lalit Modi said: “The papu Rahul Gandhi says “All MODIs are CHORs”. Well he will be taken to court in the UK by me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight looting of India was and is done by none other than the Gandhi family.”

He also posted a minute-long video highlighting the Bofors scam that took place under Rahul Gandhi’s father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He alleged that Rajiv Gandhi received kickbacks from Bofors AB for signing a defence deal to supply their 155 field howitzer.

“Chor Kaun and chaukidar Kaun?…change is up to you. Choose wisely…vote wisely,” Lalit Modi said.

The message from Lalit Modi comes days after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Dehradun wondered why all thieves have the ‘Modi’ surname. The Congress chief was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale attack but made an indirect reference to fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi.

Lalit Modi is accused of financial bungling in IPL, while Nirav Modi is facing charges of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. Both are absconding and residing in the UK. Last week, the BJP approached the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly calling Prime Minister Modi ‘a thief’.

