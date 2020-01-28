Lala Lajpat Rai birthday: PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter on his birth anniversary

Popularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865. (IE/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to one of the key leaders of the freedom struggle Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians. Popularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865.

“Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.