Lala Lajpat Rai birthday: PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter on his birth anniversary

New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 10:46:14 AM

"Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

lala lajpat rai, lala lajpat rai birthday, lala lajpat rai birth place, lala lajpat rai birth date, lala lajpat rai birth anniversary, lala lajpat rai birth and death date, narendra modi, pm modiPopularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865. (IE/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to one of the key leaders of the freedom struggle Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians. Popularly called Punjab Kesari, Rai was born in Punjab’s Moga in 1865.

