‘Lakshman Rekha’ must be respected by all: Kiren Rijiju after SC puts sedition law on hold

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order staying all proceedings in sedition cases, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the government has made its position very clear, adding that there is a “Lakshman Rekha” which needs to be respected by all organs of the state.

“We’ve made our positions very clear and also informed the court about intention of our PM. We respect the court and its independence. But there’s a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit,” ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

“We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws,” he added.

The Supreme Court today stayed all proceedings in sedition cases and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance. Reliefs granted to the accused by courts would continue, it said and fixed the third week of July for hearing pleas challenging the validity of the provision; by then, the Centre would have the time to undertake the exercise to re-examine the provision.

Earlier, during the hearing, the Centre suggested that a superintendent of police ranked officer could be made responsible for monitoring the registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench, which also comprised Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli, that the registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition cannot be prevented as the provision dealt with a cognisable offence and was upheld by a Constitution bench in 1962.

With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of offence in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles.