Lakshadweep crisis: ‘Ignorant bigots’ in power destroying India’s jewel in ocean, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi said that they stand with the people of Lakshadweep amid the ongoing political crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today slammed the BJP government for trying to destroy the culture of Lakshadweep. Amid the furore over some draft regulations proposed by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, opposition parties have been demanding a recall of Patel and a review of the regulations proposed by him. “Lakshadweep is India’s jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it. I stand with the people of Lakshadweep,” said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet today.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the BJP government and its administration are trying to destroy the heritage of Lakshadweep and harass its people. “The people of Lakshadweep deeply understand and honour the rich natural and cultural heritage of the islands they inhabit. They have always protected and nurtured it. The BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy this heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them. Dialogue sustains democracy. Why can’t the people of Lakshadweep be consulted? Why can’t they be asked what they believe is good for them and for Lakshadweep? How can someone who knows nothing about their heritage be allowed to use his power to destroy it?” she said on Twitter.

She said that the Congress party will stand by the people of Lakshadweep. “I extend my full support to the people of Lakshadweep. I will always stand by you and fight for your right to protect your heritage. It is a national treasure that we all cherish,” she said.

NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal today claimed that the rules and regulations being imposed by Administrator Praful Patel are anti-people. “Praful Khoda Patel is implementing all the anti-people rules and regulations. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should listen to the outcry of local people and send in a new administrator. This is the demand of local people of Lakshadweep,” said Faizal.

He said that Lakshadweep is the least crime reported area and questioned the administrator’s move of implementing the Gunda Act on the island. “He is dictating what islanders should eat which is a constitutional violation,” said the MP reacting to the ban on beef as proposed by Patel.

Yesterday, Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking recall of Praful Patel. He alleged that the unilateral measures taken by Patel have caused disturbance on the island.