Lakhs of people to attend Congress’ ‘Mehengai par halla bol’ rally tomorrow: KC Venugopal

Ahead of Congress’ ‘Mehengai par halla bol’ rally tomorrow, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the party is all set to hold a massive rally against price rise and scores of people will be attending the rally on Sunday.

The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders will address the rally. Several party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well from the rest of the country will be attending the rally.

“A massive rally against the price rise is going to happen tomorrow. Lakhs of people will attend. In this rally, workers from the nearby states of Delhi and leaders from all over India will participate,” Venugopal said at a press conference on Saturday.

“We can proudly say that we are the party fighting against this most painful price rise issue all over the country. From 2021 onwards, consistently, continuously, we are doing this agitation,” he added.

Talking about the hike in the essential commodities, Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, said that prices have significantly increased from 2014 to 2022.

“From 40 per cent to 175 per cent increase in the majority of the items – essential commodities, crude diesel, LPG…If we ask questions from the government, it has no answer. The finance minister didn’t say anything and meanwhile, on top of the crisis, GST rates on some items were also increased,” he said.

Venugopal also talked about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that is set to begin from September 7.

The Congress will begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ where the party will undertake a padayatra (foot march ) to cover 3,570 kms across 12 states. A total of 117 Congress leaders will take part in the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“From September 7 onwards, we are going for a nationwide agitation. This issue- the common people’s pain, the price rise, is one reason for the Yatra,” Venugopal said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had earlier said the march will start on the morning of September 8, and participants will walk for 6 to 7 hours every day and “hold mass contact with people across the country”, NDTV had reported.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that only the corporate tax has come down.

If you look at the tenure of the last eight years of the Modi government, has there been any reduction in any kind of tax? But one tax has definitely come down – Corporate Tax, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capitalist friends have to pay,” Maken, Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge, said.

“When PM Modi halved corporate tax for his friends, increased GST on food items to make up for it…There is nothing today whose prices are not touching the sky. The work of making the rich more rich and the poor more poor is going on in this government,” he said.