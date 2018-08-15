Lakhs of jobs created in corruption-free Jharkhand, says CM Raghubar Das

The chief minister said when he took over charge on December 28, 2014, Jharkhand was noted for corruption, but now the state is talked for development. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said his government created 31.5 lakh employment and self-employment opportunities and eradicated corruption during his three-and-a-half-year rule. Unfurling the Tricolour at the Morahbadi ground here on the 72nd Independence Day, Das said one lakh more job opportunities in the private sector would be provided by the next National Youth Day. Calling upon people to get rid of communalism, casteism, illiteracy, poverty and unemployment, Das said his government has zero tolerance on corruption and more than 300 people were arrested in corruption cases during the last three and a half years.

The chief minister said when he took over charge on December 28, 2014, Jharkhand was noted for corruption, but now the state is talked for development. “Today the image of Jharkhand has changed and its every citizen proudly says he or she is Jharkhand-vasi,” he said. Stating that Jharkhand is number one in the country in health sector reforms, Das said 57 lakh of the 67 lakh families will get free health services.

Jharkhand is second in the country in growth rate, fourth in Ease of Doing Business and the state got the best performing state award in cleanliness drive, he said. He said the Centre is assisting in the development of Jharkhand and cited example as to how the state got Rs 4064 crore in 2013-14 in central grant while it was increased to 82 per cent in 2014-15 and it reached to Rs 13,414 crore in 2017-18.

The chief minister said every household of the state would get electricity by December this year while it would become an Open Defecation Free (ODF) state by October 2. Das said Jharkhand is the first state where women are able to purchase land worth up to Rs 50 lakh with just Re 1 as registration fee and so far 55,000 women have become owners of houses availing the benefit.

He said 33 per cent reservation has been given to women in recruitment for the police department. The state has created “Jharkhand State Emergency Grain Cell” at various levels, he said. Under Prime Minister Housing Scheme (Rural), more than 5 lakh dwellings have been approved and construction of over 2.13 lakh dwellings have been completed, Das said. The chief minister hoped that development and cooperation of people would lead to the end of left wing extremism in the state.