Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Viral video shows farmers being run over by SUV, Priyanka Gandhi questions police inaction

Amid the outburst over the deaths of farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, a video has gone viral on social media which shows an SUV running over slogan-shouting farmers, purportedly from the violence-hit district where the incident took place on Sunday.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. The violence had erupted after one of the cars of the convoy of BJP supporters turned turtle at the farmers’ protest site, killing two of the protesting farmers on the spot.

The video clip shows a group of protesters moving forward on a road next to farm fields and then being mowed down by a grey SUV that speeds up from behind. One man is thrown up over the bonnet before the vehicle speeds away, leaving a jumble of bodies on the side of the road.

FinancialExpress.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video which is being widely shared on social media. On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who continues to be under detention in Sitapur PAC headquarters, also shared the video along with the caption: “@narendramodi Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?”

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है। अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

The video was posted on Twitter Monday by Tractor to Twitter, an account that describes itself as a “campaign to support protesting farmers on social media against the farm bills”. Four others were killed in the violence triggered by this incident.

The farmers have alleged that the protesters were run over by an SUV driven by Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. Both the minister and his son have denied even being at the spot, calling the incident a conspiracy.

The incident took place when a group of protesting farmers in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting. The protesters were upset over a recent speech by Mishra.

