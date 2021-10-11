Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra sent to three-day police custody

A Lakhimpur Kheri court on Monday sent Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, to three-day police remand in connection with the October 3 violence in the district.

A Lakhimpur Kheri court on Monday sent Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, to three-day police remand in connection with the October 3 violence in the district. The UP SIT had reportedly demanded a 14-day police custody of Mishra.

Mishra was arrested on Saturday night after over 12 hours of interrogation by the SIT in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. The police said he was not cooperating in the investigation and even evaded some of the questions.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday. Farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra’s arrest but the minister and his son had denied the allegations.

Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest came after the Supreme Court questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring the probe to another agency. Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.

A nine-member team headed by by the SIT team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister’s son and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police had put up a notice outside Ashish Mishra’s house asking him to appear before it. He appeared before the police on Saturday morning and was subsequently arrested after questioning.