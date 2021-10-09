  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish arrested after nine hours of grilling, cops say he evaded questions

By: |
October 09, 2021 11:03 PM

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra's arrest comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's action in the case.

Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was on Saturday arrested by an SIT of Uttar Pradesh Police after being interrogated for over nine hours in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. The arrest comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in the case.

“Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer few questions. He will be produced before the court,” said DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur.

