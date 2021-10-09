Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish arrested after nine hours of grilling, cops say he evaded questions

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra's arrest comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's action in the case.
Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was on Saturday arrested by an SIT of Uttar Pradesh Police after being interrogated for over nine hours in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. The arrest comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in the case.
“Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer few questions. He will be produced before the court,” said DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.