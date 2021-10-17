Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Six arrested but key accused still missing, BJP demands action in killing of three partymen

The local BJP leadership has been mounting pressure on the state police to act against those involved in the killing of BJP workers in the party's convoy.

Two weeks since the Lakhimpur Kheri violence claimed eight lives, including four farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested six people, including Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra. However, a key person – local BJP leader Sumit Jaiswal – is still on a run.

Jaiswal is the complainant in the second case filed against the farmers for allegedly lynching three BJP workers during the October 3 violence. However, he has also been named as a key accused in the FIR by the farmers in the first case. Jaiswal is seen in videos running away from the scene after emerging from the Thar vehicle.

“Jaiswal is a key person as he is perhaps the only alive witness from the Thar vehicle and would know what exactly happened on that day. Police teams are searching for him,” a senior police official close to the investigation told News18.

The local BJP leadership has been mounting pressure on the state police to act against those involved in the killing of BJP workers in the party’s convoy, which according to them, came under attack by farmers at the site of violence.

Union Minister of State for Home and Lakhimpur MP, Ajay Mishra Teni, and local BJP MLA Yogesh Verma said that they are mounting pressure on the state police to take action in the killing of three party workers, adding that 37 people are believed to have been summoned in connection with the case.

While four farmers were allegedly mowed down by one of the SUVs in the BJP convoy, infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. In the incident, a journalist was also killed.

Six persons have been arrested by the police so far including the Union Minister’s son Ashish Mishra, his two associates Ashish Pandey and Luvkush, a former Congress Minister’s son Ankit Das, his gunner Latif and his driver Shekhar Bharti. The bail applications of all of them have so far been rejected by the court and they are in jail. Ankit Das, Latif and Bharti were in the second SUV behind the Thar vehicle.