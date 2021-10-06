Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi get nod to visit violence-hit UP district

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday granted permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with three others, to visit the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday granted permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with three others, to visit the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. “State government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri,” the state Home department said.

Rahul Gandhi has also been allowed to visit Sitapur, where his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka has been detained since Monday. She was detained while on her way to visit the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

This comes soon after state minister Sidhharth Nath Singh said that political leaders will be allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri as soon as the situation comes under control and the bodies of the deceased farmers have been cremated. Several opposition leaders have been arrested, detained or stopped by the state government in the last two days for trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where violence took place on Sunday claiming eight lives, including four farmers.

Earlier today, ahead of leaving for Lucknow, Rahul alleged that “dictatorship” prevails in the country with farmers being “systematically attacked” and politicians not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet families hit by the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers — Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) — will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

He also alleged that the postmortem of victims is not being done properly and systematically whatever one is saying is being shut.

Responding to a question, Gandhi said the government doesn’t realise the power of the farmers. “It is a systematic attack on the farmers of this country. It is arrogance because the government does not realise or understand the power of the farmers and they are provoking the farmers, they are insulting the farmers, they are killing the farmers. This is a very dangerous and bad idea,” he charged when asked about what he has to say about the prime minister’s silence on the issue so far.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.