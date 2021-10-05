  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi accuses Yogi govt of oppression, asks why PM not visiting violence-hit UP district

October 05, 2021 1:27 PM

Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Lucknow for an event, and asked why is he is not going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who continues to be under detention in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur since Monday, lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday, saying that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is not an isolated one and alleged that the UP government’s reaction to people raising their voice has been consistently that of violence and suppression.

The Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Lucknow for an event, and asked why is he is not going to Lakhimpur Kheri, which is just a 15-minute helicopter ride from here, to wipe the tears of families whose sons have been “brutally murdered”.

Earlier in the day, the AICC general secretary posted a video clip on Twitter, purportedly from the violence-hit district, which shows a grey-coloured SUV running over the protesting farmers. One man is thrown up over the bonnet before the vehicle speeds away, leaving a jumble of bodies on the side of the road.

Priyanka Gandhi
