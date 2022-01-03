Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Police file 5000-page chargesheet, say Ashish Mishra present on site

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives including four farmers and a journalist, filed a 5,000-page chargesheet almost three months since the incident took place.

The SIT has named Ashish Mishra – jailed son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra – as the main accused in its chargesheet, claiming he was present at the site when the violence erupted. The chargesheet named 14 accused with Virendra Shukla’s name added other than the 13 people arrested.

The Tikunia violence had taken place when a group of farmers was protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s native place and it had left four farmers, a local journalist, two BJP workers and a driver dead and several others injured. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed a nine-member SIT to investigate both cases. The SIT was later reconstituted by the Supreme Court.

Recently, the SIT had said that the incident not an accident but a murder under a well-planned conspiracy. The SIT had sought for several sections to be modified against the accused. The sections, which have been increased against the accused, include 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Mishra’s arrest was made after the Supreme Court intervened in the matter and pulled up the UP government over the delay in action against the accused. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have been exerting pressure on the Centre to suspend MoS Home Ajay Mishra after the SIT’s submission that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy.

Two FIRs were filed by the Lakhimpur Police – one was by the dead farmers’ families, who named Ashish Mishra as the main accused; the other was by Sumit Jaiswal, a BJP worker in Lakhimpur, against unnamed farmers. The SIT has also made arrests of some farmers who are accused of beating the three BJP workers to death.