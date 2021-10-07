Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: New video shows minister’s SUV running over farmers at high speed, Varun Gandhi demands justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: The video was tweeted by BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday demanding justice for the farmers mowed down by the minister's SUV.
A cleaner, longer video clip from the Sunday violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri has emerged which shows a black SUV ploughing into a group of protesters at high speed. The 37-second video clip shows a black Mahindra Thar running over the protesters from behind, which is accompanied by two other SUVs.
The video also contradicts the claim by MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who has already acknowledged that the Mahindra Thar which belongs to his family, was under attack. Teni on Wednesday said that while the SUV belonged to his family, his son Ashish Mishra was not there in the car. He also claimed that the car lost its control after being attacked by the protesters, following which the driver lost control, resulting in the death of farmers.
FinancialExpress.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video or the sequence of the events that led to the violence and the subsequent deaths of eight people in the UP district on Sunday.
The video was tweeted by BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday demanding justice for the farmers mowed down by the minister’s SUV. “The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” he tweeted.
The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer.
— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the incident. “A notification for the constitution of the Commission has been issued. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter,” a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.
