Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish summoned today; police recovers empty cartridges from spot

A team of forensic experts who visited the site on Wednesday had recovered two empty cartridges from a vehicle at the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has summoned Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra to appear before the district reserve police lines for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur incident. As per the FIR, Ashish Mishra is the only accused named in connection with Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people were killed. The police have already arrested two of his aides – Ashish Pandey and Luvkush Rana after establishing their involvement in the violence.

Two FIRs were registered at the Tikonia police station related to the incident – one on a complaint by Bahraich resident Jagjit Singh and another by Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified persons. The charges in both FIRs are almost similar – murder, rioting and causing death by negligence. Ashish was named in the first FIR.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said yesterday that six accused other than Ashish Mishra have been identified so far and three of them died at the spot. “Out of the remaining four accused, two identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested on Thursday,” said Prashant Kumar.

The police have asked Ashish Mishra to provide all facts in his possession. He was asked to present at the Crime Branch office of the district reserve police lines at 10 am today to provide written, verbal, material, or electronic evidence. However, many reports claimed that Mishra is untraceable with some reports claiming that he has gone to Nepal.

ADG Prashant Kumar informed The Indian Express that modifications had been made to the committee supervising the probe in order to ensure an unbiased investigation and the committee will have two more senior officials now. Earlier, the committee was headed by Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh and had a total of seven members. Now, the committee will be headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday appointed former Allahabad High Court judge Justice (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to head a single-member commission of inquiry into the Lakhimpur incident.

Eight people including four farmers were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.