Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: SC to hear matter today, Rahul and Priyanka meet families of deceased farmers

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the case today. The top court decided to take up the matter on its own owing to the increasing outcry over the deaths of farmers and the consequential police action in the case.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, met the grieving families of the farmers who died in the violence on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday allowed the Congress leaders to visit the violence-hit district after initially saying no, and also released Vadra from three days of preventive detention. An AAP delegation also met the affected families in Lakhimpur on Wednesday.

