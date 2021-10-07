  • MORE MARKET STATS
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: SC to hear matter today, Rahul and Priyanka meet families of deceased farmers

Updated: October 7, 2021 8:09:44 am

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the case today. 

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, met the grieving families of the farmers who died in the violence on Sunday.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the case today. The top court decided to take up the matter on its own owing to the increasing outcry over the deaths of farmers and the consequential police action in the case.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, met the grieving families of the farmers who died in the violence on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh government Wednesday allowed the Congress leaders to visit the violence-hit district after initially saying no, and also released Vadra from three days of preventive detention. An AAP delegation also met the affected families in Lakhimpur on Wednesday.

    08:09 (IST)07 Oct 2021
    BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of fanning unrest

    The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to fan unrest over the incident, alleging the Gandhi family is using the tragedy as an opportunity to derive political mileage. It alleged the Gandhi family had nothing to do with either farmers or any other section of society. "They are not even concerned about the Congress. All they want is that their fortunes should not be scuttled."

    08:00 (IST)07 Oct 2021
    Jharkhand Congress leaders stopped near Wyndhamganj in UP last night
    Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far. The police have said they were investigating the crash and had registered a case against 13 people.
