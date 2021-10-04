Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside his residence, murder case against Union minister’s son

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live updates: Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A murder case has been field against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son for allegedly running a car over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Several others have also been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders were detained by the police as they headed to meet the families of the farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest. “Today’s incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is the farmers’ country, not BJP’s… I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said.

Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Adityanath said “strict action will be taken against those found guilty”.

