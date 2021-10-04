Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside his residence, murder case against Union minister’s son

A murder case has been field against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son for allegedly running a car over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Several others have also been named in the FIR.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders were detained by the police as they headed to meet the families of the farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest. “Today’s incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is the farmers’ country, not BJP’s… I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said.
Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Adityanath said “strict action will be taken against those found guilty”.
Highlights
Atrocities on farmers have exceeded what all happened during the British Rule. MoS home had openly threatened to protest farmers. It is worse than what Hitler did: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav joins the protest outside his residence in Lucknow. Heavy police deployment has been put in place outside Samajwadi Party chief's house.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of the violence-hit Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed.
Demanding a judicial probe in the violence, BSP supremo Mayawati said her party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was stopped in Lucknow to prevent him from reaching Lakhimpur.
"BSP's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP S C Mishra was placed under house arrest late last night at his residence in Lucknow. It is continuing so that the party delegation under his leadership cannot reach Lakhimpur Kheri to get the correct report of the violence. This is very sad and deplorable," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Due to the involvement of two BJP ministers in the Kheri case, a proper government investigation of this incident, justice to the victims and strict punishment to the guilty does not seem possible. Therefore, this incident in which eight people have been confirmed dead so far requires a judicial inquiry. This is the demand of the BSP," she said.
Farm leaders have said that they would hold protests in all districts on Monday to demand punishment for the guilty. They also seek the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs. They called for a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court
A local journalist Raman Kashyap, who was injured in Sunday violence, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.