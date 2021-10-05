  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates Protesters block Ambala toll plaza Congress continues stir in Sitapur

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Protesters block Ambala toll plaza, Congress continues stir in Sitapur

By: |
Updated: October 5, 2021 8:19:35 am

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Congress supporters continued to stage sit-in outside PAC headquarters in Sitapur where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained.

The protesters are demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and lodging of an FIR against him and his son.

The protests by various political parties and farmers’ outfits continued on Tuesday morning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh over the killings of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and lodging of an FIR against him and his son.

On Monday, protests and demonstrations were reported from various districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur in the Bundelkhand region, besides Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur.

Read More

Live Blog

lakhimpur kheri violence live updates, lakhimpur kheri case latest news, lakhimpur kheri, priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi, akhhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath

Highlights

    08:17 (IST)05 Oct 2021
    Protesters blocked Shambhu Toll Plaza
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    08:13 (IST)05 Oct 2021

    Workers of various political parties which participated in these protests included those of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Some of the political parties also protested against their leaders being stopped from proceeding to Lakhimpur Kheri.

    08:12 (IST)05 Oct 2021

    Workers of various political parties which participated in these protests included those of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Some of the political parties also protested against their leaders being stopped from proceeding to Lakhimpur Kheri.

    08:07 (IST)05 Oct 2021
    Congress supporters continue to protest outside PAC guest house in Sitapur
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister.
    Priyanka GandhiYogi Adityanath
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Multi-agency group led by CBDT chief to monitor probe into Pandora Papers cases
    2Twin towers case: SC rejects Supertech’s appeal to modify demolition order
    3Real estate projects: Apex court stresses on need for model builder-buyer agreement