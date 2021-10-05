Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Protesters block Ambala toll plaza, Congress continues stir in Sitapur

The protesters are demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and lodging of an FIR against him and his son.

The protests by various political parties and farmers’ outfits continued on Tuesday morning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh over the killings of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and lodging of an FIR against him and his son.

On Monday, protests and demonstrations were reported from various districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur in the Bundelkhand region, besides Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur.

