Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: ‘Antim Ardas’ of deceased farmers today, Priyanka Gandhi to attend

Updated: October 12, 2021 8:37:06 am

The ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 will be held today. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend the event, but Bharatiya Kisan Union has said that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers. The collective “antim ardas” is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected.

The four farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. A local journalist had also died in the violence. Farmers claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father. The SKM had demanded the arrest of the father-son duo. Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of questioning late on Saturday night.

 

    Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will go to Lakhimpur Kheri to attend the 'antim ardaas'. She will be accompanied by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Other senior party leaders who are likely to go along with Priyanka ji are Dheeraj Gurjar, Rohit Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Aradhna Misra and Deepak Singh."

    The SKM has also given a call for a "rail roko" protest across the country from 10 am to 4 pm on October 18 and a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 26. Ajay Mishra should be dismissed as a minister and arrested on the charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy, farm leaders had said earlier. A nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
