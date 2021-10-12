Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: ‘Antim Ardas’ of deceased farmers today, Priyanka Gandhi to attend

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union has said that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers.

The ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 will be held today. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend the event, but Bharatiya Kisan Union has said that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers. The collective “antim ardas” is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected.

The four farmers were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. A local journalist had also died in the violence. Farmers claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father. The SKM had demanded the arrest of the father-son duo. Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of questioning late on Saturday night.

Read More