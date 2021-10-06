Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit Lakhimpur, Ajay Misgra alleges conspiracy

As the Yogi Adityanath government continues to stop Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday lead to five-member delegation to visit the violence-hit district in Uttar Pradesh. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was booked under Section 151 of the CrPC, continues to be under detention, an FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for “violation of Section 144 (on unlawful assembly)”.
Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday gave a week’s ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri. “We have given a week to the government to arrest the son of the Union MoS (Home). We all will gather here again on the day of ‘bhog’ (a ritual during the 13-day post-death mourning period) and then will discuss and decide the future strategy,” Tikait said.
Only a portion of audio from my address to farmers at an event being played in the media.Some miscreants present among farmers behind the incident. At the place where this incident happened some Khalistani elements were present there, Bhindranwale posters were also put up: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni
The Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The permission for the visit was denied soon after with the state government citing orders banning large gatherings, news agency ANI reported.
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: 'My son wasn't there in SUV that mowed down farmers, car lost its balance after attack,' says minister Ajay Mishra
Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said that he has been stopped from going to Lucknow to check his wife and make sure if she is fine. In a Facebook post, he said, "I am shocked beyond belief, how Priyanka has been arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). I spoke with her yesterday and she informed me that she has not been served with any order or notice. She has not been produced before a judicial officer and has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel."
The Congress Tuesday said its former president Rahul Gandhi will lead a five-member party delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the visit.
My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, driver was injured, car lost its balanc and ran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe: MoS Ajay Teni The entire audio is not being played. I have never said any ill words against the farmers: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni