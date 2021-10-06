Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit Lakhimpur, Ajay Misgra alleges conspiracy

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: As the Opposition continues to ramp up attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, Rahul Gandhi will lead a five-member delegation to the violence-hit district today.

As the Yogi Adityanath government continues to stop Opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday lead to five-member delegation to visit the violence-hit district in Uttar Pradesh. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was booked under Section 151 of the CrPC, continues to be under detention, an FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for “violation of Section 144 (on unlawful assembly)”.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday gave a week’s ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers’ death in Lakhimpur Kheri. “We have given a week to the government to arrest the son of the Union MoS (Home). We all will gather here again on the day of ‘bhog’ (a ritual during the 13-day post-death mourning period) and then will discuss and decide the future strategy,” Tikait said.

