Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda and 9 others after Congress’ ‘illegal arrest’ charge

The FIR comes after Priyanka, along with several other Congress leaders, alleged that her detention was illegal and she was not being allowed to meet her lawyers.

An FIR has been registered against 11 people, including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for allegedly disturbing peace in wake of the violent protests that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri two days ago, the police said today. The Congress leaders, along with others, have been charged under various sections of the IPC.

Gandhi was detained in Sitapur on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people were killed on Sunday. While four of the dead in Sunday’s incident were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the others included BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly lynched.

