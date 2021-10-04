Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Detained in UP’s Sitapur, Priyanka Gandhi cleans room with a broom at PAC headquarters

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the several Opposition leaders who were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday while on their way to meet the kin of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, a video of Priyanka sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media. While FinancialEpxress.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video, reports suggest that the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.

The video is being widely shared by her supporters and party workers. Sharing the video on Twitter, UP Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu wrote: “Didi Priyanka ji started Satyagraha in Sitapur, a temporary jail. We will not back down without meeting the farmers. Will fight till the last breath for justice.”

Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader. “Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss,” said a local Congress leader.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

The Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur.

Gandhi’s convoy was earlier briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.