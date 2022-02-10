Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Allahabad HC grants bail to minister’s son Ashish Mishra

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The court had reserved its order on Mishra’s plea January 18 after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Mishra told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi said at the time of the incident, Mishra was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. While four farmers were mowed down in the incident, three BJP workers and a journalist were killed in the violence that erupted afterwards. Thirteen people, including Ashish, were arrested in connect with the case.

Ashish has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), as well as under the Arms Act.

The charges of murder and criminal conspiracy were added after the Special Investigation Team probing the incident said that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy” while claiming that Ashish was present at the site of the incident.