Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: BJP backs Ajay Mishra amid Oppn’s resignation demand, PM Modi to take final call after completion of police probe

Ajay Mishra should be "dismissed" from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy, opposition Congress, SP and the SKM are demanding.

While Ashish Mishra has been remanded in police custody in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the BJP continues to back his father Union MoS Ajay Mishra who has denied the involvement of his son, asserting that UP Police have not found any evidence against him.

Amid the Opposition stepping up its demand for Mishra’s resignation, The Indian Express quoted BJP sources saying that the party is awaiting progress on the police investigation, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call once the police complete their probe.

Ashish was arrested on Saturday night after around 12 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday. One of the protesters has alleged in a complaint to police, based on which an FIR was registered, that Ashish Mishra was driving one of the vehicles.

“If there is evidence that shows his involvement in the incident, the top leadership will take a decision. The party will not come under pressure just because Opposition parties are demanding his resignation,” The Indian Express quoted a senior BJP functionary as saying.

The report further quoted sources saying that the party leadership is said to have assessed that the incident may not have a major bearing on the results of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled early next year.

Ashish was sent to three-day police custody on Monday. He was arrested on Saturday night after over 12 hours of interrogation, following which the SIT had said that the minister’s son was cooperating in the investigation and also evaded some of the questions asked to him.

“Police sought custody on the ground that my client was not cooperating in the probe. We objected because the agency did not produce any evidence against my client,” defence counsel Awadesh Kumar Singh said.

