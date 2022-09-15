Lakhimpur Kheri: Dalit minor sisters found hanging from tree in UP, 4 accused in custody

Four accused have been taken into custody after two sisters from the Dalit community were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The incident happened at Tamoliapurwa village under the Nighasan police station limits, ANI reported.

The mother of the minor girls, aged 15 and 17 years, has alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village of abducting and killing them.

“Four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway,” said Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday.

Locals said that the bodies of the two girls were found hanging from a tree in the sugarcane field with a scarf.

Meanwhile, villagers had held a demonstration at the Nighasan cross to protest the killings. The police faced protests when they went to take the bodies for post-mortem. However, following a heated exchange, the bodies were finally sent for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and ASP Arun Kumar Singh spoke to villagers to bring the situation under control. Heavy police were deployed on the spot.

Police have filed an First Information Report (FIR) on charges of rape, murder and child abuse under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). It named one accused while three were unidentified, NDTV reported.

The incident has also been condemned by Opposition leaders in the state who targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the law and order situation in the state.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, sharing visuals of protest from the village, said that the matter was a serious one and alleged that their post-mortem was done without the family’s consent.

Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the incident is “heart-wrenching”.

“Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. Why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?,” she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

The incident brings back memories of the 2014 from UP’s Budaun when bodies of two Dalit sisiters were found hanging from a tree. The case was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.