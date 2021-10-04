Lakhimpur Kheri news: Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni demands Rs 50 lakh compensation for each BJP worker killed in violence

Union Minister Ajay Mishra He alleged that a violent mob attacked BJP workers with sticks and swords and killed them.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni today demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the families of each BJP worker killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Mishra also demanded a CBI or SIT probe into the matter. “I demand that Rs 50 lakh be given to the families of each BJP worker who were killed yesterday. The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting/retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits,” said Teni.

He alleged that a violent mob attacked BJP workers with sticks and swords and killed them. “Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed,” alleged the Minister of State.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will provide Rs 45 lakh as compensation and a government job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. “The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh. FIR will be registered based on farmers’ complaints. Retired high court judge will probe the matter,” said ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar.

Violence broke out yesterday after four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car belonging to Ajay Mishra Teni’s son. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was visiting Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday and some cars were en route to receive him. According to reports, the vehicles belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra. Protesting farmers stopped the cars near the Tikunia area which led to clashes. The protestors alleged that Ashish Mishra ran over the protestors killing 4 of them, an allegation denied by MoS Mishra. Violence broke out after the incident in which four more people including the driver of the BJP leader’s car were killed. Meanwhile, the UP Police has registered an FIR against Ajay Mishra’s son and several other persons in connection with the incident.