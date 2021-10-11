Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Hearing for Ashish Mishra’s police custody, SKM warns of protests if Ajay Mishra not sacked by today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence News Live Updates: Ashish Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence Live News: A local court will hear the remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, who has been arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, he was questioned for around 12 hours in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. The police said that Mishra was arrested after he did not cooperate in the interrogation and evaded several questions.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, had alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son. The farmer unions said if the government does not accept their demands by October 11, they will take out a ‘Shaheed Kisan Yatra’ from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes of slain farmers.

Read More