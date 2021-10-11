  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates Hearing for Ashish Mishra’s police custody SKM warns of protests if Ajay Mishra not sacked by today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Hearing for Ashish Mishra’s police custody, SKM warns of protests if Ajay Mishra not sacked by today

Updated: October 11, 2021 9:11:32 am

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence News Live Updates: Ashish Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence Live News: A local court will hear the remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, who has been arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court after he was arrested late on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, he was questioned for around 12 hours in connection with the violence in which eight persons including four farmers were killed. The police said that Mishra was arrested after he did not cooperate in the interrogation and evaded several questions.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, had alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son. The farmer unions said if the government does not accept their demands by October 11, they will take out a ‘Shaheed Kisan Yatra’ from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes of slain farmers.

    09:11 (IST)11 Oct 2021
    Priyanka Gandhi to observe silent protest today

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will observe a silent protest on Lakhimpur violence today. She is demanding the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra.

    09:00 (IST)11 Oct 2021
    Not in politics to crush someone under Fortuner: BJP UP chief

    With the BJP facing flak over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, its UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday urged party workers to win people's confidence with their conduct, saying "we are not in politics to loot" or "crush someone under a Fortuner".

    08:56 (IST)11 Oct 2021
    BJP MP Varun Gandhi warns against 'Hindu vs Sikh' narrative

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday warned against attempts to turn the Lakhimapur Kheri incident into a ”Hindi vs Sikh battle”, saying it is dangerous to create these fault lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.

    An application for police remand of Ashish Mishra was submitted to the judicial magistrate who fixed it for hearing for 11 am on Monday. Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday.
    Yogi Adityanath
