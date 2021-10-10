Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Uttar Pradesh Police to seek custody of Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra was arrested yesterday after almost 13 hours of interrogation.

Uttar Pradesh Police has said that it will file an application before a court in Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow seeking custody of accused Ashish Mishra in the October 3 violence that claimed the lives of 8 people. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra was sent to judicial custody last night after he was presented before a judicial magistrate.

Mishra was arrested last night and sent to judicial custody. The court will hear the case tomorrow, i.e. October 11 to decide whether Ashish should be remanded to police custody or be kept in judicial custody. The UP police had sought three-day custody of Mishra to which his lawyer had objected.

Uttar Pradesh DIG Upendra Agarwal yesterday said that Ashish was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn’t answer few questions. Ashish appeared before the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence at 11 am yesterday after getting a second summons from the police. He had sought more time to appear before the police after the first summons was issued to him on Thursday. DIG Upendra Agarwal is heading the monitoring committee investigating the FIR lodged against the minister’s son. The Uttar Pradesh government has also formed a one-member commission headed by retired High Court judge to probe the matter.

While farmers have claimed that Ashish was present at the spot, he and his father Ajay Mishra have refuted the claim. Ajay Mishra even claimed that had Ashish been at the spot, he would have been killed by the miscreants disguised as farmers.

The farmer unions have announced to hold a ‘rail roko’ protest on October 18 against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.