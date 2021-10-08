Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Supreme Court seeks status report, names of accused in FIR

A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana sought all details by Friday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as to who has been named as accused in the case related to the “murder of eight people” and if any arrests have been made so far.

Uttar Pradesh counsel senior advocate and additional advocate general Garima Prasad said a special investigation team and a commission of inquiry headed by a former judge of the Allahabad High Court have been set up by the state government.

Prasad said it was an “extremely unfortunate incident” and the investigation was under way. She sought time to file a status report by Friday.

“There is a grievance that you are not properly investigating. It is in the petition that eight persons, farmers and journalists, have been murdered. We need to know who are the accused against whom FIR has been filed and if they have been arrested,” the bench told her.

The court also asked Prasad to include details of the case or cases filed in the Allahabad High Court pertaining to the incident.

The court directed the UP government to provide immediate medical care to the mother of one of the deceased farmers. “We received a message right now that mother of deceased is in critical condition, due to shock of loss of son and is in need of urgent medical attention. Immediately communicate to the state government and take care and provide all medical facilities,” the bench told Prasad.

The top court acted on a letter petition sent by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda, who sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

Tripathi complained that the state government did not properly act to prevent the “ghastly incident”.

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles hit a group of farmers protesting the controversial farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri. At least eight people were killed either in the accident or the clashes thereafter. Some farmers’ outfits have said a car ferrying Union minister of state for home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish ran over a group of protesters.