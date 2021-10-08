Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Supreme Court raps UP govt over slow case progress; asks police to safeguard evidence

CJI Ramana further said that the UP government should treat the accused the same way it treats other accused in other cases.

The Supreme Court today pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The top court also asked the Yogi Adityanath government why Union minister Ajay Mishra’s SON, Ashish, has not been arrested yet. Ashish was booked for murder following the violence that ensued on Sunday, October 3.

The UP government submitted before the court that Ashish Misra sought more time to appear before the police and has been given time till 11 am tomorrow. It said that if Ashish fails to appear before the police tomorrow, an arrest warrant will be sought.

The court also said that it has seen details of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) comprising of DIG, SP, circle officers who all are locals. The court asked the police to ensure that the evidence is neither destroyed nor tampered with. The apex court said that there is no question of continuing with the officers who are already in the field as their conduct has been unsatisfactory.

Hearing the case for the second day in a row, Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the court is not satisfied with the action taken by the UP government. CJI Ramana said that the government and police should be more responsible as the allegations are very serious.

The court asked the UP government what message it is sending through its inaction in the case. The top court added that things have not proceeded the way they should have and the UP government’s action appears to be only words.

CJI Ramana further said that the UP government should treat the accused the same way it treats other accused in other cases. The CJI also expressed apprehension over the case being transferred to the CBI.

The Supreme Court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise the court of an alternative agency that can conduct the probe. The Court has postponed the matter for the next hearing on October 20.