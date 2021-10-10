Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Dangerous to create fault-lines like Hindu vs Sikh battle, says Varun Gandhi

arun Gandhi had also written to CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to take strong action against the culprits. (PTI)

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi today alleged that there has been an attempt to turn the Lakhimpur Kheri incident into a Hindu vs Sikh battle which could prove dangerous and may reopen wounds. The BJP MP said that one must not put petty political gains above national unity. Varun Gandhi has been vocal in support of farmers in the last two months and had even met several farmers in the past.

“An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity,” said Varun Gandhi.

Recently, the BJP had dropped Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi from the BJP’s national executive member’s list. The move came after he demanded strict action in the case.

“The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” Varun Gandhi had said sharing the video of a vehicle mowing down the protestors.

Last month, Varun Gandhi had shared a video of Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar urging the government to reopen talks. “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” he had said.

Varun Gandhi had also written to CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to take strong action against the culprits. He had also cautioned the BJP leaders against using demeaning language for the struggling farmers.