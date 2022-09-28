Lakhimpur Kheri: 8 killed, 14 injured in UP accident; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Eight people were killed and 14 others were injured on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Pal Singh said that the bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when it collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction on Aira bridge on National Highway 730. The accident took place in the police jurisdiction limits of Isanagar.

Police said that the death toll could rise.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and the injured were rescued after cutting the bus with a gas cutter, the DSP said.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital and efforts are on to identify the deceased, the DSP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.

The PM said the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

“Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office read.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision today.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“The CM has condoled the loss of lives due to road accident in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. He has directed senior officers to immediately go to the spot and conduct relief and rescue operations and make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured,” the CMO tweeted in Hindi.