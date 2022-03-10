Lakhimpur Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP’s Yogesh Verma faces litmus test as counting of votes begins shortly

Lakhimpur Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Samajwadi Party’s Utkarsh Verma Madhur won this seat in 2012 defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 37993 votes.

Yogesh Verma Election Result 2022 Live Updates, Lakhimpur Constituency Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The Assembly constituency, which falls in the Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, hogged national news headlines after the October 3 violence last year in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. While Union Minister of Home Ajay Mishra is an MP from the seat, his son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the incident, who was recently granted bail by a special court.

The incident has emerged as one of the key poll issues with the opposition accusing the ruling party of shielding the minister and his son despite the CBI, in its chargesheet, claiming that the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy”. The Samajwadi Party-led opposition in the state has been aiming at capitalising on the incident to woo voters in the area.

Here, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the first trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The ballot paper votes will be counted first, followed by EVM votes.

At present, all the eight Assembly seats are with the BJP at present. In Lakhimpur city, sitting MLA Yogesh Verma is up against SP’s Utkarsh Verma Madhur, who had won the seat in 2010 bypoll and 2012 assembly election.

The Congress will be in the fray, hoping its candidate Ravi Shankar Trivedi secures a victory there. Gyan Prakash Bajpai is the BSP candidate from the seat.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections, Yogesh Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating SP’s candidate by a margin of 37748 votes which was 14.77% of the total votes polled. Yogesh Verma polled a total of 255740 (35.38%) votes.

This time, the assembly seat has turned into a litmus test for the BJP as the result will decide whether the people, particularly farmers, were upset with the Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of the issue.