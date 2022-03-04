Lakhimpur case: Supreme Court to hear plea challenging bail to Ashish Mishra on March 11

Bhushan urged that such bails need to stop as the accused may tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.

The Supreme Court of India today posted a plea challenging the grant of bail to Ashish Mishra for hearing on March 11. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister and Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra, and was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

Mishra is accused of allegedly running his SUV over farmers when they were taking out a protest march in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Ashish was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on February 15 last month. He was in jail since October last year.

Appearing for the petitioner, lawyer Prashant Bhushan told the court that other accused in the case are approaching the Allahabad High Court for bail since the HC granted bail to Ashish Mishra. Bhushan urged that such bails need to stop as the accused may tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses. “The high court has all the other bail pleas before it. That needs to stop,” said Bhushan.

The apex court then asked Bhushan to inform the Allahabad High Court that it will take up the matter on March 11. “You file a memo before the high court that the Supreme Court is seized of this matter and will be hearing it on March 11,” said Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The Allahabad HC had granted bail to Ashish Mishra on the condition of deposit of two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each and personal bonds of the same amount.

Before Mishra, the court had also granted bail to the minister’s relative Virendra Shukla on January 11. Shukla was booked for destruction of evidence and was granted bail by a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SIT constituted to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri case had arrested 13 persons including Ashish Mishra. On January 3, the SIT had filed a chargesheet against 14 people including Ashish and Shukla.