Lakhimpur: Ashish Mishra to appear before police tomorrow for questioning, says MoS Ajay Mishra

The Uttar Pradesh Police today stuck another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking Ashish Mishra to appear before it tomorrow.

Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni today said that his son Ashish Mishra Teni is present in Lakhimpur and could not appear before the police due to health reasons. He also confirmed that Ashish will appear before the police tomorrow at the given time. The union minister today reached Lakhimpur and will stay there tonight.

“My son was summoned yesterday but due to health reasons, he could not report to the police. He will report tomorrow,” said Ajay Mishra Teni.

He alleged that there were unruly elements disguised as farmers and his son would have been killed had he been present at the spot. “There were unruly elements disguised as farmers. The way they have beaten people, you must have seen in the video. If my son would have been there, he would have been killed at the spot. It’s unfortunate that false allegations are being levelled, had there been any other party’s government, even FIR would not have been registered. It’s Yogi’s government, BJP’s government in Uttar Pradesh and there will be an impartial investigation. We have registered an FIR, there will be a probe and action will be taken against those found guilty,” alleged the union minister.

He also claimed to have evidence and added that the opposition is doing negative politics to malign PM Narendra Modi’s image. “We’ve all the evidence. Our government is investigating the matter without any bias, we’ll take action against the accused….My son is currently at his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri. ….Opposition is doing negative politics because they can’t deal with PM Narendra Modi’s popularity,” said the MoS.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Police had issued summons to Ashish Mishra Teni asking him to appear before the district reserve police lines at 10 am today for questioning. However, the UP government informed the Supreme Court that Ashish had asked for more time so he was asked to appear before the police at 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the UP government for slow progress made in the case. The next hearing will take place on October 20