Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is “lying”.
“Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying,” he wrote on a Twitter.
- 'Used to hunt tigers with Madhavrao Scindia', Digvijaya Singh takes a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'Tiger Zinda hai' remark
- No change in Jammu and Kashmir situation despite demonetisation, Article 370 move: Shiv Sena
- 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Jyotiraditya Scindia dares Congress after stunning comeback in MP politics
Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.
The former Congress chief’s dig came on a day when Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the prime minister reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said, adding that Modi was briefed by senior Army officers.
Gandhi has accused the prime minister of “surrendering” Indian land to China and “lying” on the border standoff issue.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.