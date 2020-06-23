Ladakh standoff: Rahul Gandhi Tweets Photo clicked by father Rajiv Gandhi in fresh poser to Modi government

Rahul Gandhi against questions Modi government over Ladakh standoff. (File Pic)

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi government over Ladakh Standoff: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday continued raising questions to the Modi government on Chinese aggression in Ladakh. The former Congress president reiterated his question to the government, asking whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh and added a photo to the tweet taken by his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

“We stand united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the photo.

He captioned the pic: “Photo Credit: Rajiv Gandhi”.

Rahul has been attacking the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi China’s intrusion in Ladakh. The standoff between the militaries of the two neighbouring countries started in the first week of May and took a violent turn on June 15 when Chinese troops attacked Indian soldiers. The incident left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. According to reports, the Chinese side also suffered significant damage. As many as 40 of the Chinese troops were reported killed in the clash.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory. Besides, he had questioned the PM’s statement after an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has anyone captured its posts.

The Prime Minister’s Office later clarified on PM Modi’s comments, and said attempts are being made to give a “mischievous interpretation”.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi chaird the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). She said that the current crisis on the border with China is attributable to the mismanagement of the Modi government and the wrong policies pursued by it. She said that the country is facing a full-blown crisis on the LAC.

“The future is yet to unfold but we hope that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform the government’s actions in protecting our territorial integrity,” she said.