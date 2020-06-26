Ladakh standoff: ‘India’s arsenal not meant for hatching eggs,’ says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said China needs a strong response and claimed that Delhi is in a ‘catch-22 situation’. (File pic)

Ladakh News: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked a fresh controversy with his remark that India’s arsenal is not meant for ‘hatching eggs’ and it should force China back by all means in Ladakh.

Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the neighbouring country needs a strong response and claimed that Delhi is in a ‘catch-22 situation’.

He said that the Indian Army should not allow itself to be cowed down by the ‘red army’ – a reference made to China’s PLA.

“China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner, much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity. It is a catch-22 situation for us, but we cannot afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army,” he said on Twitter.

“They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be Indian in deciding the course of conflict,” he said in another tweet.

Chowdhury said in spite of all endeavours to diffuse the tense situation along the LAC, “China is hell bent upon altering the status quo”.

Troops of India and China have been engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since May. While the two sides remained engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to resolve the standoff, the Chinese troops attacked their Indian counterparts on June 15, leaving 20 soldiers martyred. The Chinese side also suffered significant casualties. As many as 43 Chinese soldiers were reported killed in the clash.

Earlier, troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.