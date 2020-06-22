‘Disinformation no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership’: Manmohan Singh tells PM Modi over Ladakh remark

Manmohan Singh on Ladakh standoff: ‘PM Modi must be mindful of implications of his words’

Ladakh China Border, Ladakh News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has asked incumbent PM Narendra Modi to prevent an escalation of the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region. In his remark on Monday morning, Singh said that PM Modi should not allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position.

Singh’s remarks came while referring to PM Modi’s remarks on the Ladakh face-off after an all-party meet on Friday evening. China used his remark to claim that the Indian PM himself accepted that the PLA didn’t intrude into Indian territory and a clash took place on the Chinese side of the LAC. Back home, opposition parties too criticised PM Modi’s remark, stating that he gave a clean-chit to China.

“Our government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of implications of his words, declarations on nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” Manmohan Singh said.

He said that this is a time “we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat”.

“We must remind the government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements,” he said, in an apparent reference to the statements by several parties rebuking the controversy around the PM’s remarks at the All-party meeting.

“We call upon the Prime Minister and the government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith,” the former PM said.

PM Modi had on Friday said that no one has entered Indian territory and captured any military post. He said this while referring to the Galwan valley clash between the troops of India and China in eastern Ladakh. The June 15 incident left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. According to reports, over 40 Chinese troops were also killed in the violence.

The opposition Congress and others have raised questions over PM Modi’s remark asking if there was no aggression by the Chinese in Ladakh then where did Indian soldiers die. The PMO later called it a ‘mischievous interpretation’ the criticism over the PM’s remark and issued a clarification.