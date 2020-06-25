Ladakh standoff: Chidambaram says people watching if Modi govt restores status quo ante along LAC

P Chidambaram said people are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo along LAC.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambara on Thursday said that contrary to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it was undeniable that the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020.

He noted that China has once again claimed Galwan Valley in Ladakh and sought to know from the government whether it will take a firm stand and restore status quo.

“People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante,” he tweeted.

“Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India’s claim and demand that ‘status quo ante’ must be restored,” the former Union minister asked.

The Congress party and its leaders have been questioning the Modi government over the handling of the standoff between the armies of India and China in Ladakh for the last six weeks.

Although PM Narendra Modi has categorically stated that not an inch of India’s territory is occupied, the Congress and its leaders have been claiming that India conceded territory to China in Ladakh and blamed the Prime Minister directly for the crisis.

The standoff took a violent turn on June 15 when Chinese side attacked Indian soldiers, leaving 20 dead. According to reports, over 40 Chinese troops were also killed in the clash.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said India should force China back by all means as its arsenal is not meant for ‘hatching eggs’.

Chowdhury the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, noted that India is in a “catch-22 situation” and should not allow it to be cowed down by the “red army”.

“China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner, much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity. It is a catch-22 situation for us, but we cannot afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army,” he said on Twitter.

“They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be Indian in deciding the course of conflict,” he also said in another tweet.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said in spite of all endeavours to diffuse the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control which even resulted in death of 20 Army personnel, China is hell bent upon altering the status quo.