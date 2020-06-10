Ladakh standoff: BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of India’s strategic interest, economic challenges

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi for his tweets on Ladakh standoff.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a frontal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Ladakh standoff. Addressing the media, Union minister and senior party leader Ravi hankar Prasad said that the questions related to India-China border issue should not be asked on Twitter.

In a withering response to Rahul, Prasad said, “What is the extent of Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of India’s strategic interest and what is his understanding on India’s economic challenges is a larger issue. We can have a debate on how the Congress governments have dealt with these issues.”

“Rahul Gandhi should at least know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter,” Prasad said.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is the same man who asked for evidence after the Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack,” the senior BJP leader added.

He also said that the Modi government is capable of resolving all differences over the border issue with China through dialogue and diplomatic outreach.

Prasad’s comments come hours after Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the Chinese aggression in Ladakh and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” the Congress MP tweeted.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s third tweet in the last three days on the Ladakh stand off. Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul had asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify whether China has taken over Indian Territory in the Ladakh region.

Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders have been attacking the Modi government over the escalating tension with China at the Ladakh order.