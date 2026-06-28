In a first-of-its-kind crackdown aimed at protecting Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem, the Union Territory administration has imposed a total penalty of Rs 2 lakh on four tourists for illegally driving vehicles through ecologically sensitive areas, including the iconic Pangong Lake and protected wildlife habitats.

According to an official release, the action was taken on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as authorities moved to curb the growing trend of tourists engaging in dangerous off-roading activities in environmentally protected zones.

Rs 50,000 fine imposed on each offender

On June 26, the Ladakh Wildlife Department imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on four vehicle owners from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh for violating provisions under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

According to the press release, the tourists were caught driving vehicles into Pangong Lake and other protected wildlife regions in Changthang and Nubra Valley, triggering immediate enforcement action.

The four vehicles were subsequently impounded during investigation and released only after the penalties were paid, marking the strongest enforcement action taken so far against such violations in Ladakh.

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Violations spotted during patrol and social media monitoring

Authorities said the incidents were detected through routine wildlife patrolling operations as well as social media surveillance, where videos of the violations surfaced online. The offences were reported from several ecologically sensitive locations, including Merak and Lukung near Pangong Lake, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in Nubra Valley, all falling under the jurisdiction of the Leh Wildlife Division.

Officials said monitoring social media has become increasingly important as adventure tourists often upload videos of dangerous stunts that violate environmental regulations.

Tourists caught performing stunts in protected zones

One of the major incidents involved a Punjab-registered vehicle allegedly driven directly into the waters of Pangong Lake near Merak on June 23, reportedly for stunt-related filming.

In another case, officials intercepted a Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle after a viral video showed it being driven off-road near Lukung, inside the protected Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.

Two additional violations included a Punjab-registered jeep allegedly driven through a stream inside the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary, while a Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicle was traced after footage showed it chasing a Tibetan gazelle near Nurboo La.

Ladakh administration issues strict warning to tourists

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged tourists and adventure travellers visiting Ladakh to act responsibly and avoid entering environmentally sensitive and protected wildlife zones. Officials warned that reckless off-roading activities can disturb endangered wildlife species, damage fragile ecosystems, pollute water bodies and permanently affect the ecological balance of high-altitude habitats.

The administration reiterated that off-road driving within or near protected wildlife areas is a punishable offence under Indian law and warned that strict action will continue against violators in future cases.

Protecting Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem now a priority

The latest crackdown shows Ladakh administration’s concern over the impact of increasing tourism pressure on the region’s delicate ecosystem. Popular destinations such as Pangong Lake, Changthang and Nubra Valley have witnessed a surge in tourists in recent years, but officials say irresponsible adventure activities are emerging as a serious threat to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism in the Himalayan region.