Ladakh Hill Council Election schedule revised following Supreme Court order

In response to a directive from the Supreme Court, the Ladakh administration has issued a revised schedule for the upcoming fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections in the Kargil region.

Previously, the Union Territory of Ladakh had scheduled the LAHDC elections for September 10, with vote counting set for September 14. However, in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling, a new election timeline has been established.

According to the new notification, elections for 26 out of the 30 LAHDC seats will now be conducted on October 4. The LAHDC Kargil was established in 2003, representing a vital local governance institution.

Commencing September 9, candidates may begin the nomination process, with the deadline for nominations set as September 16. The withdrawal of nominations will be allowed until September 20, as per the new schedule.

Voting is scheduled to take place between 8 AM and 4 PM on October 4, followed by vote counting on October 8. The entire electoral process must be completed by October 11, as outlined in the notification.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court nullified the August 2 notification issued by the Ladakh administration for the LAHDC elections, instructing that a fresh notification be issued within seven days.

Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanulla, presiding over the case, imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on the Ladakh administration. Furthermore, they dismissed the administration’s appeal against a Jammu and Kashmir High Court division bench’s August 14 decision, which upheld a single-judge bench’s interim order granting the ‘Plough’ poll symbol to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).

The Supreme Court declared that the JKNC is entitled to exclusive use of the ‘plough symbol’ for its candidates in the upcoming LAHDC elections.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called on party members to prepare for the upcoming polls, stating, “Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party colleagues can begin preparations for the electoral battle in right earnest.”

The Model Code of Conduct will be in force from the date of publication of the official notification in the e-gazette of the Union Territory of Ladakh until the election process’s completion. This code of conduct will be applicable throughout the Kargil District.