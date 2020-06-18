Ladakh face-off: Mamata Banerjee to attend Friday’s all-party meet convened by PM

Published: June 18, 2020 7:06 PM

"Our party supremo would attend the meeting via video-conference. As she had earlier mentioned, we stand by the country in this hour of crisis," a senior TMC leader said.

Banerjee, the TMC chief, had on Wednesday said the Centre's move to call the all-party meeting to discuss the situation was a right decision.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the situation on the Sino-India border in Ladakh, sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said.

Banerjee, the TMC chief, had on Wednesday said the Centre’s move to call the all-party meeting to discuss the situation was a right decision.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two neighbours.

