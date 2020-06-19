Ladakh clash: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Modi government’s ‘weak’ strategy on China

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remark comes after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the government of adopting a weak strategy and kneeling down before China by “handing over” a rail contract to a Chinese firm. She said the Centre should give a strong message to China.
“Twenty of our soldiers have been martyred. In such a situation, the central government should give a strong message, but the government has adopted a weak strategy of kneeling down by handing over the contract of Delhi-Meerut semi high-speed rail corridor to a Chinese company. All Indian companies are also competent to build this corridor,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
She also shared a media report claiming that a Chinese company has got the Rs 1126 crore contract for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, amid the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.
Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.
