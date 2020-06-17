How much Indian territory has China occupied, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi

Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today said the nation stood as one in this hour of crisis, but did not shy away from demanding some straight answers from the Modi government. Sonia Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to come clean on the border face-off with China and asked him to reveal to the country how the Chinese occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed. In a video message released on Congress’ official Twitter handle, Sonia asked how much of Indian territory has been occupied by China.

“Today when there is so much anger over Chinese intrusion, the Prime Minister should come out and tell the nation how the Chinese managed to commit this act of aggression,” she said and sought to know the government’s strategy to deal with the situation.

“The Prime Minister should tell the nation how the Chinese occupied Indian territory and why 20 of our brave soldiers were martyred,” she said.

Sonia also underlined that the Congress stands with the Indian Army, its soldiers and their families, and the government.

Her party colleague and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the situation along the India-China border was due to the “diplomatic short-sightedness” of the Modi government.

He said rhetoric of muscular nationalism witnessed during the time of standoff with Pakistan is now missing and said “it is time that the Prime Minister proves that he has a 56-inch chest”.

“What happened to the ‘swing diplomacy’ of 2014? The fact is this situation arose just because of the diplomatic short-sightedness of the Modi government. When you run a government as per your whims and fancies, this is what happens,” Chowdhury said.

The government lacks the political will to act, he added.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Indian soldiers retaliated in same capacity and caused significant damage to the Chinese side as well. According to media reports citing government sources, over 40 Chinese troops lost their lives in the deadly midnight face-off.