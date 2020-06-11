Ladakh BJP MP Tsering Namgyal’s reply to Congress: Not an inch of land lost to China under PM Modi’s leadership

Ladakh BJP MP Tsering Namgyal slams Congress for doing politics over Ladakh standoff. (File pic PTI)

Ladakh Standoff, Ladakh Border India China: A day after delivering a scathing response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Ladakh standoff, local BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Thursday claimed that not an inch of India’s land has been lost to China under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jamyang accused the Congress of politicising the issue and alleged that the grand old party was insulting those who laid down their lives to keep the nation’s border safe and secure. He said people living close to the border do not want confrontation, but will rise whenever needed.

The 34-year-old politician said he has visited all the areas and has photographic proof. “Modi government is doing its best. Since 2014, not an inch of land has gone to that (China) side in LAC sector,” the Ladakh MP added.

He said that Rahul Gandhi was only doing politics on the issue and added that he has already shared a list of territories grabbed by China during the UPA era.

“India China border issue is not an issue that should be politicised. Congress by doing so has insulted the sacrifice of our soldiers,” he said.

“Congress can never think of betterment of our country. They can’t digest sitting in the opposition that’s why they want “Saboot” (evidence) for everything. They neither trust the Indian Army, nor the Govt. elected by the common masses of India,” Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted separately.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that China had taken away India’s territory in Ladakh and questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue, saying he had vanished. “The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he had said in a tweet.

Responding to Rahul, Jamyangg accused the Congress and its Wayanad MP of trying to mislead the nation and went on to share the details of incidents when Chinese made incursions into the Indian side.

“I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won’t try to mislead again,” he tweeted and listed areas that were occupied on Congress watch.

Hopefully they won’t try to mislead again, the MP added in his tweet.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC.