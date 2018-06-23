Labourer killed, 5 others injured in wall collapse in Delhi

The police said they were informed that six labourers were injured in the wall collapse. (Representational image: IE)

A 42-year-old labourer died and five others were injured after a wall of an under-construction basement collapsed today in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2, police said.

A senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service said a call was received at 12.10 pm about the collapse and three firetenders were rushed to the spot.

The police said they were informed that six labourers were injured in the wall collapse and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Satish was declared dead, they added.

The other injured men were identified as Narayan (48), Durga Majhi (38), Kapil (27), Ramswarup (50) and Ravi Mishra (35).

The police said an inspection of the site revealed that the wall of the under-construction basement collapsed and debris fell on the labourers working there, they said.

A case was registered and it was being probed whether the builder, along with the contractor had taken necessary permissions and whether required safety arrangements were in Delhi made.