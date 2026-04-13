The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Porter and Gigin Technologies to expand job opportunities and enhance digital job matching on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

According to the ministry, Porter will generate large-scale logistics and driving opportunities and will target the creation of over 3 million opportunities by 2030. It further said that Gigin will facilitate the creation of at least 2–3 lakh authentic job opportunities annually along with over 1.5 lakh employer engagements under this collaboration.

“Through this partnership, verified job listings and employer connections will be channelled via the NCS portal, expanding access to transparent, credible, and reliable employment opportunities for registered candidates,” the ministry said.

Addressing the event, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the NCS portal as an effective one-stop platform connecting youth with skill-aligned job opportunities. He highlighted that over 0.7 million vacancies are currently active on the portal, while nearly 5.9 million establishments have registered, opening up vast avenues for young jobseekers.

“The partnership with Gigin and Porter will prove mutually beneficial for all stakeholders and will further strengthen the NCS portal,” the minister said.

Mandaviya also pointed out the NCS portal’s integration with platforms such as e-Migrate, SIDH, and My Bharat, as well as various state portals, making it expansive in scale and reach. He urged the partners along with NCS to introduce short-duration training courses in soft skills, tailored to the demands of jobseekers and industry requirements.

“Such training will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and enhancing the employability of our youth,” he added.