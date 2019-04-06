L K Advani’s statement timely, important: Sam Pitroda

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 2:27 AM

Speaking at an event organised by the All India Professionals Congress, the technocrat-turned-politician also said there was "something wrong" with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) though he could not point it out.

Sam Pitroda PakistanSam Pitroda questions IAF operation in Balakot of Pakistan

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani’s assertion that his party did not consider political adversaries as anti-national was “timely”, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said here Friday. He also drew parallels between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at an event organised by the All India Professionals Congress, the technocrat-turned-politician also said there was “something wrong” with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) though he could not point it out.

“I think what he has said is very timely and important,” he said to a question about Advani’s statement in a blog Thursday. “He said two things – first nation, then party, then self. Modi today is all about self-promotion. Two, he said if somebody disagrees with us, doesn’t mean they are anti-national. I respect that, I agree with him. I thank him for saying this at the right time. That is a leader,” Pitroda said. Taking potshots at Modi, he said there were similarities between him and Donald Trump.

Also Read: Pro-incumbency wave in the country: Narendra Modi

“Both leaders are saying enemy is at the border. Here it is Pakistan and Muslims. There it is Mexicans and immigrants. Both leaders are saying nobody (else) knows anything …(In India Modi is saying) Congress didn’t do anything, (Trump is saying) Democrats didn’t do anything. (Trump said) Hillary Clinton was corrupt, (Modi says) Rahul Gandhi is corrupt,” Pitroda said. Recalling a meeting with former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pitroda said he was “spontaneous”, did not have to make an effort to be amiable and was a good human being. “That’s what India’s PM has to be,” he added.

To another question, Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, said something was wrong with EVMs. “I can’t put my finger on it and say this is it.. One is (possibility of) tampering of the electronic, other is supply chain, where it is stored, who keeps track of it, how do you count it. No one in the world is using electronic machines the way we use. Everyone has said there is no trust. The US, Germans, nobody trusts but we do,” he said.

The coming election was the “most important election in modern history of India”, he said. “Like Rahul Gandhi has been saying, India’s soul, future, the idea of India is at stake….we believed in truth, trust, love, inclusion, non-violence, democracy, freedom. All of these are being challenged today,” he said. He also alleged that Indian media has been bought, and unlike in the US, “institutions have been captured systematically” in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. L K Advani’s statement timely, important: Sam Pitroda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition